Teen found shot in Orange County neighborhood

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 19-year-old was shot early Thursday in an Orange County neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at 2:39 a.m. on Gamble Drive near Powers Drive in Pine Hills.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the Powers Place subdivision and found a teen on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, deputies said.

No other details, including the name of the victim and a description of the shooter, have been released.

The Powers Place subdivision has reopened after deputies responded to a 19-year-old who was shot this morning. We’re live with details from investigators ahead on #News6 at 6 a.m. pic.twitter.com/tm13dQax0s — Mark Lehman (@MarkLehman6) March 7, 2019

Watch News 6 and stay with ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.