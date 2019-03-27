Teen girl groped while on school trip to Disney, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A teenage girl who was on a class trip to Disney's Animal Kingdom was inappropriately touched while visiting the park, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the 16-year-old girl told a chaperone that she and her other female friends were walking to the school's bus on Friday when a man in a blue shirt groped her as he was walking by the group.

The victim was crying and visibly shaken after the incident, the report said. The man was gone from the area by the time the chaperone was made aware of what happened.

Deputies said the chaperone reported the incident to Disney security the next day and they in turn reported it to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

“Nothing is more important than the safety of our guests. We engaged law enforcement after the incident was reported to us,” a Disney spokesperson said.

The victim, who attends school in Alabama, did not wish to file a formal report.

The man has not been identified.

