Teen gives mom 'thank you' ice cream cake for getting her vaccinated

Parents do a lot for their children, and mostly without ever wanting anything in return, but one 17-year-old girl wouldn’t settle for that. She wanted a special way to thank her mother for getting her vaccinated.

Alyssa Jackson, of Pennsylvania, got her mom an ice cream cake from Dairy Queen for doing just that, and the result ended up with a hilarious viral social media post.

"My sister and I went to pick up my vaccination records so I can switch my school, and we stopped at Dairy Queen for lunch," she told BuzzFeed News. "After eating, we were gonna get ice cream, but decided it wold be funny to make a TikTok of us getting that cake."

Jackson chronicled her trip to Dairy Queen, which included decorating the cake with a simple "THX 4 VACCINATING US, MOM," a shot of Jackson's immunization record (she's got receipts, y'all!) and Jackson's mom's hilarious reaction to the thoughtful cake.

"I am happy that I'm vaccinated, because I have seen that some old-time diseases are coming back," said Jackson. "I'm glad my mom hasn't contributed to that."

Jackson posted the video to the video app TikTok, where it went viral, with more than 70,000 likes.

