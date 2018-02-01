Teen lured boy from Melbourne restaurant, exposed himself, police say

A 16-year-old who authorities said lured a 5-year-old boy from a south Melbourne restaurant after school and then exposed himself to the child is expected to go before a juvenile court judge.

The teen, who News 6 partner FLORIDA TODAY is not naming because of his age, was charged with the kidnapping of a minor and lewd and lascivious exhibition last month after the victim’s mother found the teen with the boy in a bedroom, according to police reports. The teen was arrested Jan. 19 and turned over to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Melbourne police said the 5-year-old boy was at Lizzy’s Restaurant, at 1301 University Boulevard, with his grandfather when the teen approached.

Police said that the teen then told the boy to take him to his home nearby and once there, went into a bedroom. The boy then refused to comply with the teen's demands when the teen pushed him to the floor, reports show.

At the same time, the child’s mother came home after not finding her son at the restaurant. The woman told police she heard noise coming from a room and walked in to find the teen with his privates exposed.

The teen’s actions "were interrupted by the child’s parents who arrived home,” police later reported. The mother told authorities that the teen did not have permission to be in her home.

The teen’s probation officer was alerted and the teen was arrested.

