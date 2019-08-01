14-year-old fatal shooting suspect appears in adult court

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting a 25-year-old man in Winter Garden appeared before a judge for the first time since he was booked into the Orange County Jail.

On Thursday, Vamari Bostic was ordered to remain in custody as he awaits trial.

Bostic is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old James Bacon on July 4. Winter Garden police said the two were involved in some sort of ongoing dispute. Bostic, who was 13 at the time, is accused of stealing a firearm from a vehicle June 29, according to the indictment.

Bostic was originally arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder. His case first appeared in juvenile court, but a grand jury decided to charge him as an adult on Tuesday.

Bostic was indicted on charges of manslaughter, grand theft and burglary.

In a motion filed Tuesday, the prosecution outlined a long list of legal trouble for Bostic, which included arrests for burglary, grand theft and battery in 2018.

"The defendant's history demonstrates a pattern of not only violence, but one of increasing violence," Assistant State Attorney William Jax said.

Bostic's case is next scheduled for an arraignment at the Orange County Courthouse.

Jail officials said while Bostic is being held for trial he "will be housed separately by sight and sound from adult inmates as required by law."



