Teen robbed after getting off school bus in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - The Melbourne Police Department said a 17-year-old female student was robbed after getting off a school bus around 3 p.m. Friday.

Police said she got off the bus on Croton Road and was confronted by a man.

Investigators said he grabbed her backpack, stole some property and ran off.

Authorities said the Police Department has a number of patrol units in the area looking for the man.

Officers said at the time of the incident, the area was heavily populated.

The student was not injured, according to police.

The girl ran to a nearby neighbor's house and called for help.



