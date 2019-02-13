Teen robbed in Checker's parking lot in DeLand, police say

DeLAND, Fla. - A teen who thought he was helping a stranded motorist was robbed in a Checker's parking lot Monday night, according to the DeLand Police Department.

Authorities said the 16-year-old victim was picking up food at the fast-food restaurant on Woodland Boulevard around 9 p.m. when he noticed a gray Chevrolet SUV with its hazard lights on and thought the man standing outside the vehicle needed help.

When the boy approached, two more men came out from behind the vehicle, according to the report. The three men yelled at the victim, and one held something that appeared to be a gun against his head while demanding his belongings, police said.

The victim dropped the keys to his truck when the men commanded him to do so, and then they walked him to the vehicle, which was locked, the report said. The men took the victim's cellphone, a gym bag full of clothes and a green Nike bag full of clothes, according to authorities.

Police said the men got into the SUV and fled when a witness yelled, "Hey, what's going on?"

A canvas was conducted in the area, but the men were not located.

