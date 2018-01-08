Florida teen uses toilet paper, french fry carton to set bathroom fire

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Authorities say a 19-year-old girl set fire to a public bathroom at a Florida soccer complex causing nearly $20,000 in damage.

Pinellas Park Police responded to a fire at the youth park on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. Officers saw Rio Every at the scene and they say she admitted starting the fire during an interview.

Police say she lit toilet paper on fire and a french fry carton in separate bathroom stalls.

She is charged with second-degree arson.

