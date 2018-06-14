Teenage 'virus' vandal arrested in Clermont, police say

CLERMONT, Fla. - The 'virus' vandal mystery in Clermont has been solved after police say they arrested the teenager responsible for the graffiti that has been spotted across town.

Clermont police officials said Thursday afternoon that 19-year-old Kobe Keene, of Groveland, was arrested Wednesday and confessed to spray-painting the word "virus" on buildings, vehicles and signs in the area.

Keene was arrested Wednesday after someone called 911 and said that a vehicle had been abandoned near a public road. Police said the vehicle was parked near recent vandalism and there were cans of spray paint in plain view in the back seat.

A traffic stop was conducted a short time later and Keene consented to a search, which turned up evidence connecting him to the recent vandalism, according to a news release.

Keene confessed to being responsible for the graffiti during an interview with police, officials said.

The teen was charged with five counts of felony criminal mischief and one count of misdemeanor criminal mischief.

