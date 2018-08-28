Teenager injured after crashing vehicle into Titusville home

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A teenager was hospitalized after crashing a car into a Titusville home Tuesday afternoon, according to police reports.

Police said the 17-year-old girl was driving east on St. Marks Drive when she accelerated through the intersection at Winchester Drive and crashed into the garage, causing significant damage.

The impact of the wreck caused a vehicle parked inside the garage to strike the wall, breaking pipes and resulting in water damage to the home.

Police reported the teenager lost control of the Volkswagen Passat unintentionally, and the wreck remains under investigation. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An man inside the home at the time of the crash was uninjured.

