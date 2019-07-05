Teens found hiding in pool after stealing car, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two teens sped through Flagler and Volusia counties in a stolen Mustang, evading authorities until they were eventually forced to abandon the car and hide in a swimming pool, authorities said.

The incident began in Flagler County around 4:30 a.m. Friday when three Mustangs were reported stolen from Palm Coast Ford, according to a news release. One Mustang was found crashed in the parking lot, a second has not yet been located and the third was quickly spotted on Interstate 95, traveling at about 80 mph, Flagler deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office helicopter unit was called in as the vehicle merged onto Interstate 4. Deputies said they deployed stop sticks, deflating one of the Mustang's rear tires, near State Road 44 but the driver still refused to stop.

Authorities said they continued to track the vehicle until it eventually stopped in the middle of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in DeLand and the two teens inside ran out.

K-9 Endo was deployed and within 30 minutes, located 19-year-old Hollins Mills and a 15-year-old boy in a pool behind a house on Lake Victoria Circle, according to an arrest report.

“This is great teamwork by our deputies and our neighboring agencies, especially Volusia County Sheriff’s Office,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This case is still active and we are following additional leads. I am thankful that no one was injured during the pursuit and that we were able to return two of the stolen vehicles back to Palm Coast Ford. To the suspects that are on the run, I encourage them to turn themselves in. We will find you. It is only a matter of time.”

Mills was arrested on charges of grand theft auto and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. He's expected to face additional charges, including fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, Flagler deputies said.

The 15-year-old boy is facing a grand theft auto charge.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at 386-313-4911.

