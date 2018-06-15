WATCH LIVE: Teens convicted in Winter Park beating death to be sentenced

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Two teenagers convicted of beating a Winter Park High School student to death are due in court Friday to learn how much time they’ll have to serve for the boy's death.

In May, Jesse Sutherland and Simeon Hall were both found guilty of manslaughter in the 2016 beating death of 15-year-old Roger Trindade.

Sutherland and Hall were tried as adults and face up to 17 years in prison, but the judge could choose to sentence them under juvenile guidelines instead, which would allow them a much shorter sentence.

Hall is also expected to be sentenced in a separate case after he pleaded guilty to attacking a second teen.

Friday’s hearing is set to begin at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.