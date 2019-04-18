Teens eat food packaging in viral ‘shell on' challenge

It seems as if, every day, there’s a new internet challenge and you never can imagine what the next one will be.

In the latest viral challenge, teens have gone from eating Tide Pods to eating food in its “shell,” or packaging.

The new craze is mostly on Snapchat, according to The Arizona Republic, which says teens can be seen there eating banana peels, apple cores, plastic packaging, cardboard boxes and more.

Liam Hamm, a sophomore in Tempe, Arizona, told The Arizona Republic he chomped through a plastic bag of carrots.

"It just looks funny, because it's not really a shell but people are calling things shells. I guess that is what's funny about it," Hamm said to the newspaper. "It's the Tide Pod challenge minus the fact that it's not dangerous."

It seems the viral challenge has made its way to Twitter, as well, with a radio station and even Hostess snacks getting in on the action.

"If your kid is eating carrots with the plastic bag still on, might not need to save for college..." -@shmitinthemitt #ShellOnChallenge — STAR1057 (@STAR1057) April 18, 2019

