Tennessee fugitive known as 'Woo Woo' arrested in Florida slayings

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - A Tennessee fugitive who has been on the run for about two weeks has been arrested in Florida after killing a man and woman in Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Stanley Mossburg, also known as "Woo Woo," was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a standoff with Polk County deputies, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Polk County deputies had been searching for Mossburg since Monday evening, when they launched a manhunt to find the person responsible for killing a man and woman at their Winter Haven home, according to Sheriff Grady Judd.

Deputies said they were made aware of the slayings after the victims' roommate called 911 around 6 p.m. Monday, saying that an unknown man, later identified by police as Mossburg, killed them.

The man told deputies that he came home from work Sunday night and found the woman he lived with tied up, according to the Sheriff's Office. The woman told him to do what Mossburg said so he wouldn't get hurt, Judd said. At the time, the third roommate had already been killed and Mossburg told the other victims that his body was in the master bedroom, Judd said in a news conference Tuesday.

Mossburg eventually tied up the third victim and spent the entire night at the home filling up bags and suitcases with the victims' belongings, according to the Sheriff's Office. At some point, Mossburg killed the woman who lives at the home and told the only living victim about it, Judd said.

Between noon and 1 p.m. Monday, Mossburg left the victims' Winter Haven home and said he'd be back to deal with the bodies, deputies said. Before taking off in the woman's black 2013 Hyundai Tucson, Mossburg told the man not to call authorities or he'd kill him, too, according to the sheriff. Around 6 p.m. Monday, the man went to a neighbor's house to call 911.

Deputies soon responded to the Winter Haven home, found both victims' bodies and launched the manhunt for Mossburg. Their names have not been released.

About three hours later, deputies found the stolen vehicle, as well as a stolen truck Mossburg was believed to have driven, nearby, investigators said.

Deputies were searching a home on Avenue C NE where they thought Mossburg was hiding when they heard gunshots coming from the garage area, according to the sheriff. At that point, deputies backed off and called a SWAT team to respond.

From 10:30 p.m. Monday to around 5:10 a.m. Tuesday, SWAT team members attempted to communicate with Mossburg using a PA system. The SWAT team also used a chemical agent to try to get Mossburg to surrender, but he refused, prompting them to use their armored vehicle to enter the garage, according to the sheriff.

Upon making entry into the garage, Mossburg was found hiding under a pool table and was apprehended after trying to fight off a K-9 deputy, authorities said.

After being taken into custody, Mossburg was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries. Deputies said he's expected to be booked into the Polk County Jail later Tuesday.

According to the sheriff, Mossburg was wanted in connection with a homicide at a laundromat in Tennessee.

The sheriff said he believed Mossburg was so dangerous that he asked reporters who were covering the manhunt as it was underway to get in their vehicles and leave as soon as they were finished in case he was in the area.

"Stanley, without a doubt, is a spree killer," Judd said.

The sheriff said Mossburg reportedly told the man in the Winter Haven home that his roommates were "No. 7 or 8" and that he wanted to be a serial killer.

"He said he likes killing people. We know he's killed at least three people. He tried to kill our deputies last night. This guy needs the death penalty if there's ever anyone who needed the death penalty," Judd said.

