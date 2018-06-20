Texas billboard photo goes viral

Vega, Texas - A photo of a billboard in Texas has gone viral on social media.

Kyle Mccallie, of Fritch, Texas, posted the photo to his Facebook page not knowing it would become viral. His caption: "Billboard 6 miles east of Vega on I-40 east bound! I like it!"

The billboard reads: “Liberals, please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS.”

In less than 24 hours the photo has been share almost 15,000 times on Facebook.

Response to the billboard varies, as the comments total almost 500 and continue to climb.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.