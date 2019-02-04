Texas lawmaker co-sponsors bill to stop Congress' pay during shutdown

Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, walks through the halls on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

AUGUSTA, Maine - Freshman Democratic Congressman Jared Golden has introduced a bipartisan bill that would withhold pay from members of Congress and the president during government shutdowns.

Golden introduced the legislation Tuesday alongside other newly-elected lawmakers: Texas Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw and New York Democratic Rep. Max Rose. Golden says the Solidarity in Salary Act of 2019 will help prevent “the American people from being political pawns.”

The bill would put the daily pay of the president, vice president, and members of Congress in escrow for each day a government shutdown is in effect. Pay would be released once the government is reopened.

