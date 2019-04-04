Text threat prompts lockdown at DeLand Middle School, police say

DeLAND, Fla. - A text message threat prompted a lockdown Thursday morning at DeLand Middle School, officials said.

A 15-year-old boy, who is not a student at the school, was upset with a 13-year-old student so he texted her threats and said he was on his way to the campus, according to the DeLand Police Department.

A school resource officer was notified and the school was placed on lockdown.

Officials said the teen fled but was taken into custody in the parking lot of The Park At Capri apartments.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

