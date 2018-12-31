'Thank God, I'm alive:' Uber driver details armed carjacking

OAK RIDGE, Fla. - An Uber driver who was carjacked in the Oakridge neighborhood earlier this month is speaking about his encounter with the masked gunman.

Gabriel Jonathan said he was driving to pick up a passenger on Dec. 11 off Kingsgate Drive when he was approached by the culprit.

"I was at the location to pick her up and a man with a mask was knocking on my window," Jonathan said. "The passenger actually comes out of her house, and he starts pointing the gun at her."

According to deputies, the gunman stole Jonathan's iPhone 8, wallet and iPad before he drove off in his gray 2016 Chrysler 200 with the license plate number JPKL93.

"So I do whatever he tells me to do," Jonathan said. "Empty your pockets. Put everything in the passenger seat. And he drives away with all my stuff."

The assailant is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, with a thin face, slim build and facial hair, possibly a goatee.

Detectives on Saturday released a composite sketch of the man who was last seen wearing a ski mask and all black clothing.

No injuries were reported from the encounter.

"Thank God, I'm alive," Jonathan said. "It was just a really bad situation."

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with details that can help is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

