News

The Cheesecake Factory offers half-price cheesecakes Monday

Deal to celebrate National Cheesecake Day

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

What's better than a slice of cheesecake? A half-priced cheesecake.

In celebration of National Cheesecake Day, The Cheesecake Factory is offering half-price cheesecakes.

More News Headlines

The deal is only Monday, July 30, and for dine-in only. 

The offer is valid for one slice per guest, and you have to be present. 

The easy decision is where to get dinner and dessert Monday night. The hard decision is what flavor cheesecake to choose.

For more information, click here

 

 

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.