The Cheesecake Factory offers half-price cheesecakes Monday

What's better than a slice of cheesecake? A half-priced cheesecake.

In celebration of National Cheesecake Day, The Cheesecake Factory is offering half-price cheesecakes.

The deal is only Monday, July 30, and for dine-in only.

The offer is valid for one slice per guest, and you have to be present.

The easy decision is where to get dinner and dessert Monday night. The hard decision is what flavor cheesecake to choose.

For more information, click here.

Our #NationalCheesecakeDay celebration with Any Slice, Half Price* for dine-in guests starts tomorrow!



*Offer valid July 30th, 2018. For dine-in only. Only one slice per guest. Must be present. Offer valid in US and Puerto Rico Restaurants. pic.twitter.com/TtHI0dLQYt — Cheesecake Factory (@Cheesecake) July 29, 2018

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.