‘The Daily Show' host Trevor Noah brings comedy tour to Orlando

The host of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah, is bringing his comedy tour, “Loud & Clear” to the Amway Center in Orlando on Sept. 28.

Noah, known as the most successful comedian from Africa, joined “The Daily Show” as a contributor in 2014 and became the host in 2015 after Jon Stewart.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. He’s only here for one night, so get your tickets.

