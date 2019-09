The latest: Hurricane Dorian weakens to Category 3 hurricane

McLEAN'S TOWN CAY, Bahamas - Here's the latest on Hurricane Dorian, a Category 3 storm currently battering the Bahamas as it remains almost at a standstill:

2:00 a.m.

Dorian has weakened to a Category 3 hurricane but continues to batter the Bahamas as it remains almost at a standstill.

At 2:00 a.m. EDT Tuesday, the ferocious storm's center was about 30 miles northeast of Freeport Grand Bahama Island. It has barely budged from that position since Monday afternoon.

But its wind speeds lessened slightly to 120 mph with higher gusts. That was down from 130 mph Monday evening.

The hurricane is about 100 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

The National Hurricane center said Dorian is expected to move "dangerously close" to the Florida east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening and then move north to coastal Georgia and South Carolina on Wednesday night and Thursday.

