The latest on Florida school shooting: Students return to campus

PARKLAND, Fla. - Here's the Latest on the aftermath of the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland that left 17 people dead.

11:30 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he had lunch during the weekend with key leaders of the National Rifle Association as he seeks to address gun violence and school safety.

Trump is telling the nation's governors that he had lunch with the NRA's Wayne LaPierre and Chris Cox and expressing surprise that word of the lunch didn't leak to the media.

The president says the NRA officials, "want to do something" to address the issue.

The president says there is "no bigger fan of the Second Amendment than me," but there's a need to boost background checks and ensure that a "sicko" is unable to get a gun.

He's also telling the governors about the need to increase access to mental institutions.

11:15 a.m.

President Donald Trump is telling the nation's governors that he would have run into the deadly Florida high school shooting "even if I didn't have a weapon."

The president is again finding fault with officers who didn't stop the Florida gunman who carried out the massacre earlier this month. Trump says the deputies "weren't exactly Medal of Honor winners."

He tells 39 of the nation's governors, "I really believe I'd run in there even if I didn't have a weapon."

Trump is vowing to turn the nation's "grief into action" following the mass school shooting that killed 17 people. Trump says that while "our nation is heartbroken," the U.S. needs "to have action" on measures related to school safety and gun violence.

10:40 a.m.

A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said she's making a full recovery.

Speaking at a hospital news conference Monday, 17-year-old Maddy Wilford said "it's times like these when I know that we need to stick together."

Wilford has undergone three surgeries since the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that killed 17 people. She appeared at the news conference with her parents and with doctors and first responders who helped her on the day of the shooting.

The accused gunman, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz is facing 17 counts of murder in the shootings.

8:30 a.m.

Eric Trump says there is room for "common sense" gun measures in the wake of a Florida school shooting.

Trump spoke on "Fox and Friends" Monday. He called himself a "big Second Amendment person," but suggested support for raising the age limit to buy certain weapons and strengthening background checks.

Says Trump: "We can't have our kids shot up in schools."

Since a mass shooting at a Florida high school on February 14, President Donald Trump has offered a number of ideas. They include raising the minimum age to purchase assault-style weapons and arming teachers, though on Saturday the president tweeted that the latter was "Up to states."

Congress returns to work Monday after a 10-day break under pressure to respond to the outcry over gun violence.

3 a.m.

Students are easing their way back to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School nearly two weeks after one of their former classmates killed 17 people with an assault weapon.

Several thousand students and parents lined up Sunday to enter the campus, walking solemnly but resolutely through gates that had been locked to all but law enforcement and school officials since the Valentine's Day shooting.

They were there to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre. The freshman building where the shooting happened is now cordoned off and covered with banners from other schools showing solidarity.

The 3,200-student school reopens Wednesday.

1:19 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high school is the top issue he wants to discuss with the nation's governors.

Under pressure to act to stem gun violence on school grounds, Trump planned to solicit input from the state chief executives during meetings Monday at the White House. The governors are in Washington for their annual winter meeting.

But socializing was the focus Sunday night as Trump and first lady Melania Trump hosted the governors for an annual black-tie ball.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.