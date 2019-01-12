The weekend warmup has begun in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Saturday began with temperatures significantly warmer than previous days to kick off a long-awaited weekend warmup.

"In fact, it was anywhere between 9 and 22 degrees warmer in spots," News 6 meteorologist Samara Cokinos said. "The weekend warmup has commenced."

The morning began with highs in the 50s and 60s. Saturday afternoon, highs will reach the low to mid-70s. There will be more clouds later in the day along with rising moisture.

Southeast winds will gust from 5 to 15 mph. Winds will be a little stronger along the coast, so Cokinos said boaters should use caution. Seas will average between 3 and 4 feet.

A tad breezy along the coast so just use caution if you plan on being out in the boat today. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/JDhz1e8zus — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) January 12, 2019

"Most areas will remain dry, but we can't rule out a stray sprinkle or two," Cokinos said.

Drizzle is possible overnight in areas that see thicker fog development. According to Cokinos, most of the fog will be patchy and lows will stay near 60 degrees.

Sunday is predicted to be even warmer, with highs in the upper 70s.

"The humidity won't be too bad, but it will be a little more noticeable," Cokinos said.

All these changes come ahead of a cold front that will move through late-day Sunday and clear the coast by night.

Rain coverage will remain low, at 10 percent, ahead of the front. The cooler air will arrive for the start of the workweek, with highs in the mid- to upper 60s.

A bit warmer this afternoon. About 5 degrees above average. More clouds are expected late this afternoon. The east to southeast breeze will range 5-15 mph. A little gusty near the coast. #news6 #ClickOrlando pic.twitter.com/PL5LT9s0Jj — Samara Cokinos (@CokinosSamaraWx) January 12, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.