The Weekly Newsletter: Catching up with Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs

Orange County School Board Chair Teresa Jacobs talks new job, school security

Teresa Jacobs has held her new position for a few months, after serving eight years as mayor of Orange County. She spoke with News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth on "The Weekly" about the education-related headlines, including the governor's plan to ditch Common Core.

News 6 dedicates news day to covering gun-related issues.

Violence, safety and your rights. News 6 is devoted to getting results when it comes to gun-related issues. As part of the coverage, News 6 anchor Lisa Bell and investigator Mike Holfeld hosted a town hall, inviting people to speak and send in questions to a panel of experts. For a recap, click here.

Whoops! Norwegian cruise ship crashes into dock

At the start of its weeklong cruise, the Norwegian Epic, based out of Port Canaveral, had to reroute to Puerto Rico due to mechanical issues. It was there - that the cruise ship crashed into a dock. For photos of the damage, click here.

Huge alligator shows up on Merritt Island doorstep

The homeowner on River Moorings Drive says the gator even knocked on the front door. To see footage of the reptile, click here.

Caught on camera: Florida woman seen shaving on a scooter

Distracted driving isn't safe, and distracting other drivers is also not a good idea. Recently, a passenger reportedly pulled out a razor while on the back of a scooter, and started shaving while sitting in traffic. Why? Because - Florida.

A 'lucky' meeting: 1-year-old Orlando boy meets football hero

When News 6 met the Tidd family back in November, they told us they'd like nothing more than to meet their son's hero, Seattle Seahawks linebacker and former UCF standoff Shaquem Griffin. Little Joseph and Griffin have the same limb difference. To see the heartwarming meeting, click here.

