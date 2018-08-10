The Weekly Newsletter: School safety and other big stories

Good morning,

News 6 has been in back-to-school mode, and for many, the new school year has a new tone.

School security has been one of the big stories both in newscasts and on ClickOrlando.com.

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood talks school safety on "The Weekly"

The county took a zero-tolerance approach after new legislation was passed requiring every district in Florida to have an armed person. Sheriff Chitwood says the county's 35 guardians are prepared to protect.

Orlando City Hall will be the first Florida government building to have all-user bathrooms

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says the bathrooms cater toward transgenders and those with disabilities. Do you agree with the move? Vote in our web poll.

Child found sitting on case of beer during driver's DUI arrest

Cocoa police say Rosa Cruz Cruz crashed her car into a tree, and breath samples were .188 and .184.

K-9 cows?: Florida woman arrested thanks to a herd's assist

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office helicopter captured the corral on video. To see why she was fleeing police, click here.

The lights are on, does that mean it's a sign of progress for the 'I-4 Eyesore'?

The Majesty Building has been under construction since 2001. News 6 spoke with the president of Super Channel 55, that owns the building. A move-in date remains a mystery.

