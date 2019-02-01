The Weekly Newsletter: Tax season is upon us

Good morning,

It's Sunday and that means it's time for a recap of last week's big stories.

So, if you missed your favorite newscast or didn't get a chance to look over ClickOrlando.com last week, here is a list of headlines that also includes a recap of this week's interview on "The Weekly."

IRS opens tax season, what do you need to know?

Between the lingering effects of the government shutdown and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Americans may have uncertainty on when they'll get paid by Uncle Sam. News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth talked with an H & R Block professional, about TCJA and the changes it brings this tax year.

Florida governor orders state to get rid of Common Core

It was one of the biggest complaints from parents Gov.Ron DeSantis heard on the campain trail, and now the governor wants to streamline standardized testing and increase the rate of literacy in schools. To vote on whether you think Common Core should be eliminated and to read on what's next, click here.

Apple users turn off FaceTime feature over new eavesdrop warning

The tech company said it had identified a fix for the problem and will soon release a software update, until then, if you need directions on how to turn off your FaceTime feature, click here.

Concerns grow over rabies following animal cases in Central Florida

Recently, a stray kitten tested positive for rabies in Brevard County and a Kissimmee woman told News 6 she was bitten by a coyote while gardening. The number of rabies cases in Florida is on the rise and health officials are urging everyone to take precaution.

Polar vortex brings frigid cold to parts of the United States

At one point last week, there was a 100-degree difference between Orlando and Minneapolis. Central Florida experienced a drop in temperatures, but it was nowhere near what the Midwest experienced.

Beer and good boys: Orlando to get first dog park with a bar

This summer, dog owners and their four-legged friends can belly up to the Boozehounds Dog Bar. To get a glimpse at what the park will look like, click here.

'This is heavy, Doc! 'Back to the Future' cast coming to MegaCon Orlando

No word on if the DeLorean time machine will be part of the panel. For ticket information, click here.

