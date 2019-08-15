'There was a baby on the floor:' Woman calls 911 after finding abandoned newborn

ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman woke up one morning in July to the sounds of a baby crying, only to realize that a newborn had been abandoned at her apartment complex.

In a 911 call released Thursday, the woman describes hearing the infant's wails as she was trying to feed her son around 10 a.m. on July 20.

"I heard somebody crying outside of my apartment complex, like next door, there was a baby on the floor and there's a note," the woman said.

She said the note claimed the baby was born at 5:45 p.m. the day before. Portions of the 911 call related to contents of the written message were redacted but Orlando Police officials previously said the handwritten note detailed a domestic violence situation.

The caller said the baby left at Willow Key Apartments on Arnold Palmer Drive was wrapped in a T-shirt.

"I'm sitting with the baby because she was crying, so I just grabbed him and hold (sic) him," the woman said.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the case, including whether the baby's mother was located. The baby boy was in good health when he was found.

Under Florida's safe haven law, any baby 7 days old or younger can legally be left at a hospital or a fire station if the parents are unable to care for him or her.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.

