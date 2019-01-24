These concerts are coming to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival

The sign at the entrance to SeaWorld in Orlando (File photo: Matt Stroshane/Getty Images).

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back, starting Feb. 9, with a concert lineup you may not want to miss.

Guests can sample international street food and drinks around and enjoy world-class entertainment.

The festival runs every weekend from Feb. 9 to May 5, with the addition of Friday evenings from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The concerts are held each Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Bayside Stadium and are included with park admission.

The first six weeks of live concerts are as follows:

Feb. 9 – The Fray

Feb. 10 – Sugar Ray

Feb. 16 – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Feb. 17 – Little River Band

Feb. 23 – Flo Rida

Feb. 24 – 98 Degrees

March 2 – Lifehouse

March 3 – Cole Swindell

March 9 – Lee Brice with LOCASH -- 5 p.m. start time

March 10 – I Love the 90’s ft En Vogue, Kid N Play, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC -- 5 p.m. start time

March 16 – Bret Michaels

March 17 – Gente De Zona

Reserved seating can be purchased for select performances. For more information, click here.



