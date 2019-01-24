These concerts are coming to SeaWorld's Seven Seas Food Festival

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld’s Seven Seas Food Festival is back, starting Feb. 9, with a concert lineup you may not want to miss.
Guests can sample international street food and drinks around and enjoy world-class entertainment.
The festival runs every weekend from Feb. 9 to May 5, with the addition of Friday evenings from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The concerts are held each Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m. at Bayside Stadium and are included with park admission.
The first six weeks of live concerts are as follows:
- Feb. 9 – The Fray
- Feb. 10 – Sugar Ray
- Feb. 16 – Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons
- Feb. 17 – Little River Band
- Feb. 23 – Flo Rida
- Feb. 24 – 98 Degrees
- March 2 – Lifehouse
- March 3 – Cole Swindell
- March 9 – Lee Brice with LOCASH -- 5 p.m. start time
- March 10 – I Love the 90’s ft En Vogue, Kid N Play, Coolio, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC -- 5 p.m. start time
- March 16 – Bret Michaels
- March 17 – Gente De Zona
Reserved seating can be purchased for select performances. For more information, click here.
