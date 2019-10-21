'They all have to pay': Florida man accused of killing father acted strangely for months

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A man accused of fatally stabbing his father had been acting erratically for months, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies arrested Justin Louis Taylor, 27, in connection with the death of his 61-year-old father, Louis Taylor, after his father had been found dead in his home Saturday, according to an arrest report.

[PREVIOUS: Man arrested, accused of killing father, deputies say]

According to the report, Justin Taylor's parents have been married for more than 24 years, but his mother moved out two weeks before the stabbing and has been worried about her son, who was still living at home with his father.

On the day of the alleged stabbing, Justin Taylor had called his mother crying and talking about the Illuminati, his mother told deputies. She told authorities she was concerned about his behavior, which had been going on for the last three months, according to the report.

The suspect's mother arrived at the house after telling him she was coming over during their phone calls, the report said. When she arrived, she found a trail of blood that led her to where she found Louis Taylor unresponsive with stab wounds to his stomach, deputies said. Justin Taylor was nowhere to be found, his mother said.

After calling 911, his mother called one of his friends to ask if she knew where Justin was. The friend told his mother that she had picked him up from the house earlier and noticed a cut on his hand that had to be wrapped due to bleeding and that he was acting strangely, the report said.

The friend, who brought Justin back to the house where deputies were waiting, said Justin was saying "they all have to pay," and that it was "the end of the world," according to the report.

Justin Taylor was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, according to the report, adding to his criminal history.

According to court documents, Justin Taylor was arrested twice for battery domestic violence on a family member in 2017 and 2018. He pleaded not guilty in both cases. Prosecutors dropped the charges on the most recent case.

Also in 2017, he was accused of stealing a car his mother had rented, according to a report.

