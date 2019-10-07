'They took a knife to my throat:' 911 calls released in Seminole High carjacking

SANFORD, Fla. - A Seminole High School student was calm when he called 911 to report that two teens had held him at knifepoint during a carjacking.

Sanford police said the 16-year-old victim was on campus Sept. 30 when Jaelin Jackson, 18, and Jordan Green, 17, approached him and asked him if he wanted to buy drugs. When the victim refused, one of the suspects grabbed a pocketknife from the door pocket of the victim's truck and forced the boy inside the vehicle, according to authorities.

The suspects held the teen at knifepoint and told him to "drive them to the hood," records show.

Police said the victim knew there was a store nearby with security cameras so he drove there and rolled the windows down on his truck to catch the carjackers on video.

The teen was threatened, punched and put in a chokehold during the incident but was eventually able to run inside the convenience store to call 911, according to authorities.

"I came inside, they came inside, now they're waiting outside for me to come out. They took a knife to my throat, told me to give them everything," the teenager said in a 911 call.

He was cool and collected as he provided the operator with a description of the suspects. He said the pair was on his school's campus but he only knew one teen's first name.

"They both got in my truck and made me drive with a knife to me," he said.

He said he wasn't injured.

Although calm, the boy was anxious for police to arrive since the two abductors were outside the store.

"I heard them say, 'Hey let's just stand outside and wait for him' and then they went around to the side of the building, from what I could see," the victim said.

An employee at the convenience store also reported the crime.

"They're trying to rob this white boy. He goes to school," she said.

Police said Jackson and Green ran from the store before authorities arrived but they were taken into custody on charges of carjacking with a weapon, robbery, aggravated assault and battery.

Sanford police spokeswoman Bianca Gillett lauded the victim for keeping his poise in a dangerous situation.

"Throughout the entire process, he remained calm. He made a mental note to remember the faces of the suspects to try to place them there," Gillett said. "We are so thankful the victim had the courage to remain calm, and his actions led investigators to more swiftly take the suspects into custody."

