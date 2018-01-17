Thief steals items from Orange County sheriff's cruiser

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A thief stole some items from a marked Orange County sheriff's cruiser that was parked at a 7-Eleven, although no weapons were taken, officials said.

The robbery was reported at 3:16 a.m. at 10001 University Blvd. near Dean Road.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said a person wearing a hood was spotted opening the door of the cruiser, taking some things and running away.

The deputy checked his vehicle and discovered a few small items missing, authorities said. The Sheriff's Office has not said what was stolen.

A search failed to locate the culprit.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.