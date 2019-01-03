Thieves break into tech repair store, steal laptop, iPad, phone screens

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Five thieves stole multiple devices from a phone repair store in Sumter County, according to officials from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the burglary occurred Wednesday when one of the five thieves shattered the glass door of a UBREAKIFIX store. They said one of the intruders used an "unknown object" as well as their head to break through the glass.

Surveillance video shows the five burglars walking into the store, grabbing electronics, throwing containers around and then running out within a matter of minutes. Officials said they stole a 15-inch Macbook Pro laptop, a fifth-generation iPad and eight Samsung phone screens.

Authorities said all of the culprits wore gloves and face-covering materials. The surveillance video captured no clear shots of any of their faces.

In the video, one person can be seen wearing a black hoodie with the Jordan logo on the upper-left chest area, black sweatpants and white sneakers. Three of the burglars, one of whom deputies believe is a woman, can be seen wearing black sweatshirts and blue sweatpants with white stripes on the sides. The last culprit was seen wearing a teal shirt, and a black hoodie with white stripes and gray sweatpants.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the burglary or identities of the burglars to call 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

