Thieves sought after multiple smash-and-grab robberies

APOPKA, Fla. - There are major security concerns for local business owners. They're worried thieves are going to strike again after smashing into eight stores unnoticed.

Deputies think three people were behind the spree, and business owners who News 6 spoke with Friday night want them caught soon.

Deputies said the crooks hit up eight different businesses in just a couple of hours near Hunt Club Boulevard and State Road 436, including Elite Nails, Jet's Pizza and Hair Cuttery.

"To me, it's very hurtful because to be this is my second home. I don't like feeling invaded," said Rose, the barber shop owner at Village Barber.

After 25 years at the barber shop, when she got to her business at 5 a.m. Friday, Rose said, "I seen all the glass around the door and I've seen all these stations were open, and it looked like somebody was in the drawers looking for money or something of value."

Surveillance video caught the thieves inside a Sprint store next door, smashing right through the front window. The thieves got away with four iPads. The three suspects wore hoodies and masks.

It was a similar scene at Caffe Positano across the street on State Road 436.

"The door was obviously broken, glass all over the ground," said Conner Byrnes, assistant GM at Caffe Positano.

There they had broken in, but didn't find anything worth taking.

"It's kind of crazy that they all were hit as well as us in a couple-block radius. They must have done it fast," Byrnes said.

The thieves got away with the iPads, and in two of the other stores they found some cash. In the five other businesses, they had no luck.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the pictures are asked to call the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

