Thieves stole 2-foot shark from aquarium, strolled it out in baby carriage

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The recent theft of a 2-foot horn shark from a Texas aquarium is part Shark Week, part "Ocean's Eleven" heist after local authorities say a thieving trio plucked the shark from its tank and snuck it out in a baby stroller.

Staff at the San Antonio Aquarium first noticed the gray horn shark was missing Saturday around 3 p.m. from its saltwater tank. Lion Valley police later reviewed surveillance video showing exactly how the two men and a woman made it out with the animal.

Video shows one of the men reached into the tank and nabbed the shark. The three thieves then moved into the view of another camera, which showed that they placed the wet shark into a baby carriage and then left the building.

Authorities said the shark-thieves left in a Chevrolet Silverado truck with the shark.

Leon Valley police Chief Joseph Salvaggio told News 6 partner KSAT that he first thought the call was a prank because of the timing.

"When we first got the call, we thought it was kind of a hoax, being that it was Shark Week last week," Salvaggio said. "But it turns out someone actually went inside the aquarium there in Leon Valley and stole a horn shark."

Salvaggio said that the men and woman needed to have some knowledge of aquariums to pull off the theft and likely went to the aquarium specifically for that shark.

The Leon Valley Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is working with National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration investigators on this marine animal theft, but is also asking for the public's help finding the horn shark. Police released surveillance images of the three people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Eddie Gonzales at 210-812-3347.

