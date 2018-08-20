'You've been violated' -- Principal says thieves targeted Orlando school

ORLANDO, Fla. - A small Christian school was closed Monday after the principal said it was targeted by thieves over the weekend.

Principal Judith Shealey said surveillance video shows two men breaking into the Lion of Judah Academy in Orlando early Sunday.

"You've been violated," Shealey said. "Someone just came and took something that belongs to you."

The video showed the culprits rummaging through a classroom and an office while taking what appears to be laptops and other electronics. According to Shealey, eight computers, two televisions, clothing and several other items that benefit students in need were taken.

"Now we've been set back because we really did not have the money in the first place to buy all these things," Shealey said.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded Sunday evening to gather evidence from the school, but the men who were seen in the surveillance video haven't been identified.

While an investigation into the break-in is underway, Shealey said she hopes the video helps catch the culprits and they learn their actions have affected dozens of students.

"It really breaks your heart that someone doesn't even think about coming into other people's places to take things," Shealey said.

For more details about Lion of Judah Academy and how to help, visit https://www.lionofjudahoforlando.com.



Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.