Things to do around Orlando this weekend

Give one of these 9 Orlando-area events a try this weekend.

Friday

Avenue Q (School Edition)

July 20 and July 21, 7 p.m.

Dr. Phillips High School

6500 Turkey Lake Road

Watch the school edition of the Tony Award-winning musical "Avenue Q."



D.L. Hughley

July 20, 21 and 22, times vary

Orlando Improv

9101 International Drive

Orlando

Tickets: $35-$70



Saturday

Winter Park Farmers Market

July 21, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

200 W. New England Ave.

Winter Park

A weekly farmers market in the heart of Winter Park.



Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign FC

July 21, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City Stadium



Sanford Art Walk

July 21, 6 to 9 p.m.

Downtown Sanford

Sanford Avenue and First Street

Experience art, live music and more in downtown Sanford.



The Crazy 80s Pub Crawl

July 21, 8 p.m.

15 N. Orange Ave.

Orlando

Wear an '80s costume and crawl between 12 different downtown venues.



Sunday

Yoga in Lake Eola Park

July 22, 11 a.m.

Lake Eola Park

Orlando

Gather with the weekly yoga group at the northeast corner of Lake Eola Park.



Florida Wedding Expo

July 22, noon to 5 p.m.

Orange County Convention Center

9800 International Drive

Orlando

Admission: $12 to $35

Visit with local wedding professionals and enter to win thousands of dollars in prizes.



Daytona Lagoon’s All-New Summer Drive-In Movie Night Series

July 22, 8 p.m.

Watch Disney's “Coco” while relaxing in the wave pool or on the beach.





