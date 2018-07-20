Things to do around Orlando this weekend

Give one of these 9 Orlando-area events a try this weekend.
Friday
July 20 and July 21, 7 p.m.
Dr. Phillips High School
6500 Turkey Lake Road
Watch the school edition of the Tony Award-winning musical "Avenue Q."
July 20, 21 and 22, times vary
Orlando Improv
9101 International Drive
Orlando
Tickets: $35-$70
Saturday
July 21, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.
200 W. New England Ave.
Winter Park
A weekly farmers market in the heart of Winter Park.
Orlando Pride vs. Seattle Reign FC
July 21, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando City Stadium
July 21, 6 to 9 p.m.
Downtown Sanford
Sanford Avenue and First Street
Experience art, live music and more in downtown Sanford.
July 21, 8 p.m.
15 N. Orange Ave.
Orlando
Wear an '80s costume and crawl between 12 different downtown venues.
Sunday
July 22, 11 a.m.
Lake Eola Park
Orlando
Gather with the weekly yoga group at the northeast corner of Lake Eola Park.
July 22, noon to 5 p.m.
Orange County Convention Center
9800 International Drive
Orlando
Admission: $12 to $35
Visit with local wedding professionals and enter to win thousands of dollars in prizes.
Daytona Lagoon’s All-New Summer Drive-In Movie Night Series
July 22, 8 p.m.
Watch Disney's “Coco” while relaxing in the wave pool or on the beach.
