Think pollen is bad in Florida? Watch it go flying in Georgia

FRANKLIN, Ga. - Grab your tissues, because this video of pollen being stirred up is enough to make you sneeze.

A helicopter flying through Georgia stirred up massive amounts of pollen, according to WPTV.

Anyone in the area suffering from allergies was about to feel even worse than they already did.

According to a Facebook post by the Wildlife Resources Division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, a helicopter was assisting with a prescribed burn at the West Point Wildlife Management Area when the pollen was stirred up.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.