Third fire at Kissimmee apartment complex sparks concerns from renters

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Renters at an apartment complex in Kissimmee are concerned after a third fire erupted at The Valencian apartment complex located on West Donegan Avenue.

The management team at the complex said they are waiting for the state fire marshal to tell them what caused this latest fire.

More than a dozen people were displaced by a fire at the complex just two days before. That fire destroyed a total of eight units. In October, the roof of a neighboring building at The Valencian caught fire.

"Basically, the maintenance people ran and yelled, 'Fire, fire, fire,'" said Esther Davilla, whose apartment is in the same building where the fire sparked Friday afternoon.

Shortly after noon on Friday, Kissimmee fire crews responded to calls of smoke and fire coming from unit 1522.

A fire department spokesperson confirmed two women were inside who needed help after inhaling too much smoke.

"There was a mother and a daughter that were evaluated at the scene and were transported to the hospital for a follow up," said Melissa Zayas-Moreno, the public affairs officer with the city of Kissimmee.

Fire crews contained the fire, which only damaged the one apartment in the block-long complex.

But with this being the second fire this week, and third in the past five months, renters are wondering what's going on.

"I saw all the smoke," Davilla said.

She and other renters say the building where Friday's fire took place hasn't had water on for the past two days. Davilla said that really scares her, especially since she has a 6-year-old daughter.

"I don't think this is a safe place to live for anybody," Davilla said as she saw how close the fire came to her home.

News 6 went to management to try to get some answers, but were turned away at the door.

Officials would not address questions about the water being turned off to the building in question.

News 6 has requested code enforcement records on The Valencian with the city of Kissimmee, and are waiting for those records to be released.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.