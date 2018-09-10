Third man dies days after car went airborne in Daytona Beach crash, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The third passenger in a vehicle that crashed into a tree then went airborne earlier this month has died, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

Marquise Jenkins, 25, died at Halifax Health Medical Center on Friday, days after the now triple fatal crash on Sept. 3.

The man driving the silver Pontiac, 23-year-old Alex Thomas, died at the scene of the crash while passenger Danquelle Nash died Thursday at Halifax Health Medical Center.

Police said Thomas was speeding on South Beach Street around 3 a.m. when he lost control and slid off the road, crashing head-on into a large tree then went airborne with the car's roof striking the tree.

The crash remains under investigation.

