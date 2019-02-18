Third suspect arrested in fatal Longwood shooting

Alexander Rodriguez Miranda, 44, is charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, Longwood police say.

LONGWOOD, Fla. - A third suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 35-year-old man last summer, according to the Longwood Police Department.

Police said Monday that 44-year-old Alexander Rodriguez Miranda has been charged in the July 2018 shooting of Richard Javier.

Rodriguez's arrest follows that Aug. 11 arrest of Anthony Gonzalez and the Aug. 30 arrest of Yanniel Lopez in connection with the same incident, police said.

Authorities said last year that they believe the shooting took place during a drug transaction that turned into a robbery. Officers said Gonzalez and Javier may have been trying to sell a kilo of cocaine before the shooting.

While Gonzalez, a convicted felon who has previously served time in prison for trafficking cocaine, was charged with second-degree murder, the arrest report said he never shot at Javier.

Miranda is charged with second-degree murder and conspiracy to traffic in cocaine, police said.

