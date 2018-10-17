This company wants to pay you to watch sports -- on your schedule

Calling all sports fanatics: Your dream job is now available. And the pay is not too shabby.

If you already identify yourself as a hardcore fan who can watch hour upon hour of sports, you could quite possibly be the perfect candidate for the resident sports junkie at Streaming Observer.

The company is looking for someone who can test the best of the best streaming services and devices, to find out what works best for sports fans, and they want to pay $25 an hour for the job.

The lucky person to score the job will have to watch sports using the streaming services and devices Streaming Observer provides, take notes about your viewing experience, capture some occasional images or videos related to your experience, and you must be available to “work” for at least 10 hours a week. Better yet, your schedule will be determined based on your availability throughout the week.

Besides being an obvious sports lover, those looking to apply must:

Be at least 18 years old.

Be a U.S. resident.

Have reliable internet connection.

Have a TV, smartphone and computer.

Communicate well with feedback and updates.

Think you could nail the sports junkie position at Streaming Observer? Shoot an email to jobs@streamingobserver.com with subject line “Sports Junkie,” and explain why you’re a perfect fit for the job.

Graham Media Group 2018