This ghost baby scared the sheet out of this mom

A mom in Illinois recently freaked out over what she saw on her son's crib monitor -- and rightfully so.

Maritza Elizabeth's photos on Facebook went viral when she recounted the story where she saw a "ghost baby" in bed with her son when looking as his monitor.

The photo shows what looks like a baby in the crib with her toddler.

The mom said she "even tried creeping in there with a flashlight while my son was sleeping" to try to see the "ghost baby."

It turns out her husband forgot to put the mattress protector back on when he changed the sheets and the sticker on the mattress was showing through the crib sheet in the night.

(Credit: Maritza Elizabeth)

While it's a laughing matter now, the mom can rest easy that there is in fact not a "ghost baby" living in her son's room.

