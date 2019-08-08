'This has got to stop,' Daytona Beach Boost Mobile store robbed again

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - For the second time in three months, employees at a Boost Mobile cellphone store on International Speedway Boulevard were held at gun point during a robbery, according to Daytona Beach police.

The first robbery happened on June 4, when police said a lone man walked into the store at 918 West International Speedway Boulevard and pointed a gun at an employee demanding cash and cell phones.

The man also demanded the employee give him security video form the store but she was unable to do so.

The robber was described as a black male, approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall and was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, a white T-shirt and black pants.

Police responded to the store again on Wednesday at 5:13 p.m. after employees and customer said an armed unknown black male had robbed the store.

Image from June 4, 2019 robbery at Boost Mobile on International Speedway Blvd.

An employee said the man walked in pointed a gun at them and ordered her to hand over all the money.

The employee said the robber told her, "You think this a (expletive) joke? Give me all of the money," according to the report.

The armed man ordered another employee to the ground and then told them to walk to the back of the store before the man left, according to the report.

The robber was described as a black man between 30 and 40 years old, weighing approximately 200 pounds and he was wearing a gray T-shirt and black pants.

Boost Mobile district manager Megan Billings said she was there for the June 4 robbery and her twin sister, Jamie Billings, was held at gunpoint during the second robbery on Wednesday.

"My heart sunk because when I went through it I was traumatized there for the first week. I was pretty traumatized. And all of a sudden it happens again, not even two months later and my twin sister went through the same thing," Megan Billings said. "It's definitely traumatizing, but now it's to the point of where we're like, 'This has got to stop. We're only here to work.'"

No arrests have been made in either case. Both robberies were caught on surveillance cameras. Daytona Beach police released video of the most recent robbery on Thursday, hoping to identify the assailant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jayson Wallace at 386-671-5207 or WallaceJayson@dbpd.us regarding case #190015869.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.