Man too impatient to wait in line steals butter from dollar store, police say

Police say this man stole butter and other grocery items from a Dollar General store because he was too impatient to wait in line.

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - A man who was too impatient to wait in line to buy groceries at Dollar General left the store without paying then threw the stolen goods at a manager, leaving only with butter, according to police in Daytona Beach Shores.

Officials said the man, who has not been identified, was waiting in line to buy soda, trail mix and butter around 10 a.m. Tuesday at the store on South Atlantic Avenue.

The man left the store without paying, and as the store manager chased him, he threw the items at her while yelling, "Don't come close to me. It ain't worth getting shot for," according to authorities.

Police said they set up a perimeter and deployed a K-9 in the area, but the man was not located.

Surveillance pictures from the store show the man wearing black jeans, a black shirt and black rimmed glasses.

Anyone who sees the man is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.