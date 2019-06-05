This map shows all the cold cases in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday unveiled a new map showing dozens of unsolved homicides in the area dating back decades.

Deputies hope the online feature will help spread awareness and generate new tips in 47 cold cases.

"We never give up on a case, and you never know when a new piece of information might open the door to a new lead. If one of these stories jogs someone’s memory and we haven’t heard from them before, we want to hear from them now. Sometimes all it takes is one solid tip," a Volusia County Sheriff's Office public information officer said.

The oldest case dates back to 1967. Authorities say gas station attendant Otto Goodman was fatally shot during an armed robbery at the Standard Station in Ormond Beach.

The youngest homicide victim on the list is Nicholas Contreras, who was just five days old when he died in the presence of both of his parents on July 17, 1997. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports his family used an emergency call box on Interstate 95 to report that the infant was in distress. He died at an area hospital and his death was ruled a homicide.

There are also seven unidentified victims; there are composite sketches of what the victim might have looked like when he or she was alive for four of those victims.

The most recent case on the map is from Nov. 29, 2017. Deputies said that Bryant Ball, 26, was shot during an argument in the 900 block of South Florida Avenue in DeLand.

Anyone who recognizes any of the victims on the map or who believes he or she could have information relevant to a crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS (8477). Click here to see the map.

