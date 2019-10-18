UCF student charged in fatal DUI crash laughed before arrest, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The University of Central Florida student accused of killing a man while driving under the influence was acting obnoxiously before his arrest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said Dean Kornblum, 22, of Boca Raton, had bloodshot eyes and smelled of alcohol when he arrived at Orlando Regional Medical Center on Friday morning. Kornblum was transported to the hospital early Friday after rear-ending an SUV driven by 36-year-old Angel Dominguez, of Sanford, according to the Highway Patrol.

[PREVIOUS: UCF student charged with DUI manslaughter in University Boulevard crash]

Troopers said the initial crash on University Boulevard caused the SUV that Dominguez was driving to flip, killing him at the scene.

Orange County Fire Rescue crews who responded to the scene of the crash transported Kornblum to ORMC to be treated for minor injuries, officials said.

Upon his arrival, Kornblum told hospital staff members that he had been drinking earlier but that, if they found anything in his blood, "it's because they put it in his system," according to the crash report.

Troopers said Kornblum laughed loudly and obnoxiously while talking to staff members and refused to follow directions from his nurse.

"Mr. Kornblum insisted that he take his C collar off and fix his wrist watch before anyone could talk to him," the report said.

Troopers who met Kornblum at the hospital said they heard him tell someone on the phone that he "didn't need to sober up because this situation was a joke."

Kornblum also said he had "been targeted by Gotham's finest" and refused to give consent to have his blood drawn, telling troopers that, if he didn't allow them to draw any, "That sounds like a problem for the Orlando Police Department," the report said.

Troopers said they tried to read Kornblum his Miranda rights but he constantly laughed and interrupted them, saying he already knew what they were going to say and that he understood what the troopers hadn't said yet.

In addition to looking and smelling as though he was intoxicated, troopers said Kornblum had dry, pasty lips and a white substance on the corners of his mouth.

Kornblum was arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail on a charge of DUI manslaughter, records show.

Kornblum told News 6 after he bonded out Friday afternoon that he didn't think the situation was a joke.

