Suspect in Thornton Park sexual battery arrested in South Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man accused of sexually battering a woman outside her Thornton Park home last month has been taken into custody, according to the Orlando Police Department.

James Calixte was arrested Tuesday after the U.S. Marshall Service found him in the West Palm Beach area, authorities said.

Calixte is accused in a sexual battery incident that took place Oct. 25 in the 1300 block of East Jefferson Street.

Orlando police said DNA evidence linked Calixte to the incident. Officers previously deemed him a violent offender.

News 6 found out the sexual assault happened two days after Calixte was released from the Orange County Jail.

He was arrested Sept. 3 after a woman said Calixte attacked her outside her downtown apartment on East South Street.

Orlando police said they are working with authorities to extradite Calixte back to Central Florida.

