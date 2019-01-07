Thousands of convicted felons get ready to register to vote in Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Starting Tuesday, certain convicted felons across the state will be able to register to vote.

Amendment 4 was passed in November with 5.1 million votes supporting the rights for what proponents call "returning citizens."

"It's going to be a very emotional moment. It's going to be a very historic moment as we enter into a new era," said Desmond Meade, with the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition.

On Monday morning, several convicted felons showed up outside the supervisor of elections office to express their anticipation for tomorrow.

"I am going to wake up early and I'm going to be nervous because this has been a long road. Thirteen years ago, I got a felony conviction," Neil Volz said.

However, there are still questions after incoming Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said he wanted lawmakers to get involved in possibly rolling out the change.

Officials from the FRRC said they are prepared to fight back if that were the case.

"Within the state constitution, it says that I, a person who has been convicted of a felony, who was not (been) convicted of murder or (a) felony of sexual offense, has completed the portion of my sentence, I have the constitutional right that my disqualification for voting has been terminated," Meade explained.

For more information on how convicted felons can register to vote for, go to registertovoteflorida.gov or FloridaRRC.com.

