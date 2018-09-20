Duke Energy customers without power after storm sweeps through

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of Duke Energy customers in Central Florida were without power after a storm swept through the area Wednesday afternoon.

Outages were reported in Volusia County, Orange County, Marion County and Seminole County beginning before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Officials estimated that restoration could take hours in some areas.

Officials believe the outages were due to weather, adding that lightning may have hit a substation.

About 11,000 customers were reported to be without power, but as of 9 p.m., all but about 100 customers had power restored, officials said. Those without power were in the Apopka area, and their power was expected to be restored fairly soon.

The Kissimmee Utility Authority also reported an outage affecting 1,575 customers around 5:30 p.m. Officials said they were working to troubleshoot that problem.

Duke Energy customers can click here to see a map of outages in the area.

