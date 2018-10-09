Thousands of people have registered to vote since Taylor Swift's political Instagram post

Taylor Swift's decision to get political and encourage her fans to register to vote via a viral Instagram post on Sunday seems to have paid off for the singer.
In an interview with Buzzfeed News, Kamari Guthrie, director of communications for Vote.org, said that an unprecedented amount of people (we're talking thousands here) registered to vote the day after Swift made her political post.
"We are up to 65,000 registrations in a single 24-hour period since T. Swift's post," said Guthrie.
Now you might say that how can Vote.org know that these registrations all happened because of Swift, but as Buzzfeed notes, 190,178 people registered to vote in the entire month of September, compared to 65,000 people in just one day.
The numbers are even crazier for Swift's home state of Tennessee.
"The organization has received 5,183 in the state so far this month -- at least 2,144 of which were in the last 36 hours, she said, up from 2,811 new Tennessee voter registrations for the entire month of September and just 951 in August," said Guthrie.
Even Vote.org's website in general saw a spike in web traffic since Sunday with 155,940 unique visitors in the last 24 hours.
Swift's Instagram post to her 112 million followers was a break in silence for the singer who normally never posts anything political. Swift endorsed incumbent Democratic congressman Jim Cooper, representing Tennessee's 5th District, who is likely to win his race, and Democratic candidate for U.S. Sen. Phil Bredesen, who is in a tight race with GOP opponent and Trump-endorsed Rep. Marsha Blackburn.
You can see Swift's Instagram post below.
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting! 🗳😃🌈
