Thousands of people have registered to vote since Taylor Swift's political Instagram post

Taylor Swift's decision to get political and encourage her fans to register to vote via a viral Instagram post on Sunday seems to have paid off for the singer.

In an interview with Buzzfeed News, Kamari Guthrie, director of communications for Vote.org, said that an unprecedented amount of people (we're talking thousands here) registered to vote the day after Swift made her political post.

"We are up to 65,000 registrations in a single 24-hour period since T. Swift's post," said Guthrie.

Now you might say that how can Vote.org know that these registrations all happened because of Swift, but as Buzzfeed notes, 190,178 people registered to vote in the entire month of September, compared to 65,000 people in just one day.

The numbers are even crazier for Swift's home state of Tennessee.

"The organization has received 5,183 in the state so far this month -- at least 2,144 of which were in the last 36 hours, she said, up from 2,811 new Tennessee voter registrations for the entire month of September and just 951 in August," said Guthrie.

Even Vote.org's website in general saw a spike in web traffic since Sunday with 155,940 unique visitors in the last 24 hours.

Swift's Instagram post to her 112 million followers was a break in silence for the singer who normally never posts anything political. Swift endorsed incumbent Democratic congressman Jim Cooper, representing Tennessee's 5th District, who is likely to win his race, and Democratic candidate for U.S. Sen. Phil Bredesen, who is in a tight race with GOP opponent and Trump-endorsed Rep. Marsha Blackburn.

You can see Swift's Instagram post below.

